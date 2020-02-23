close
Sun Feb 23, 2020
PU exams schedule

Lahore

LAHORE : Punjab University (PU) has issued admission schedule for MA/MSc, B.Com, Associate Degree in Commerce and Law Annual Examinations 2020 and all applications will be received online. A PU spokesperson said the regular students were already submitting admission forms through online admission portal while the online admission portal for private and late college candidates had also been set up. Therefore, private and late college candidates are advised to submit their forms through online admission portal available at the PU website i.e. www.pu.edu.pk.

