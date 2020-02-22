No polio case in Okara: DC

OKARA: Deputy Commissioner Usman Ali has said there is no polio case in Okara. At a press conference, he said 14-year-old Iman Fatima d/o Waris Ali of village 21/GD has a disease resembling poliovirus. She had been visiting Lahore with her parents constantly. This girl resides in Okara, so her case has been reported from Okara. The DC said along with Health Dept teams, WHO representative Dr Zishan has been working on this case. The Iman Fatima case was reported on December 8, 2019. On January 17, 2020, its diagnosis and investigation was undertaken. The shit-sample results of the girl were received from the Islamabad laboratory, after which the WHO team dealt with this case. He said it came to surface that Fatima had undergone vaccination against polio in her childhood. She was administered polio drops more than 10 times. WHO representative Dr Zishan said that in Okara, campaign against polio has been accomplished. He said the polio virus generally affects children of 5 years of age and below. The DC told the press that in the remote areas of the district, all children were vaccinated. Special attention has been given to the vaccination of gypsy children. Regarding 18-year-old Mishtah Bibi, the DC said this case has been reported from Qila Abdullah. This girl was travelling with her parents and temporarily stayed at Okara. She was provided medical aid here. But this case has no link with District Okara.