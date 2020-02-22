tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Our prime minister is certainly an interesting person. On every available platform, he tirelessly preaches about how important it is for a person to have a winning mindset in order to succeed. This is excellent as a leader should always inspire hope among his followers. Regrettably, he is equally tireless in cursing the past rulers for bequeathing him with unfavourable conditions, forgetting that the real test of a leader is prevailing under challenging circumstances, not when times are good.
As such, his actions completely negate what he tries to advocate in his sermons. To quote Demosthenes: “All speech is vain and empty unless it be accompanied by action.”
M Shahid Rahim
Bahawalpur
