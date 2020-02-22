Naveed reaches Mount Royal University Squash Open quarters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Naveed Rehman reached the quarter-finals of the $6,000 Mount Royal University Squash Open in Canada on Friday.

After getting bye in the first round, eighth seed Naveed thrashed Peter Trafford of Canada 11-7, 11-7, 11-7 in 34 minutes in the second round.

Now he is to face fourth seed Connor Turk of Canada in the last-eight stage.

Rafi Khan was smashed by top seed David Baillargeon of Canada 4-11, 3-11, 5-11 in 25 minutes in the second round. Pakistan’s Noman Khan lost in the first round.