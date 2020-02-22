Punjab govt approves Rs777 million irrigation schemes

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Friday approved two development schemes of irrigation sector at an estimated cost of Rs 777 million.

The schemes were approved in the 36th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of the ongoing fiscal year, 2019-20. The schemes are: Feasibility Study and Proposing Solutions of Problematic Small Dams in Development Zone (PC-II) at a cost of Rs 247.648 million and Disaster and Climate Resilience Improvement Project (DCRIP) Enhancing Resilience of Right Embankment of Shujabad Branch from RD 260+000 to 279+000 against Seepage during High Floods in River Chenab at a cost of Rs 529.395 million.

Meanwhile one scheme of water and sanitation sector “Programme to Uplift Water Supply and Sanitation Infrastructure in Under-Developed Areas of Punjab” at a cost of Rs 3,285.505 million was cleared and sent to CDWP for its approval.