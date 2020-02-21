close
Fri Feb 21, 2020
Sculptor Amin Gulgee delivers lecture at PNCA

Islamabad: A lecture by noted sculptor Amin Gulgee was held here at the National Art Gallery of the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA). Amin, the son of legendary artist Ismail Gulgee, also works in installation and performance. His creations and sculptures mainly in metal have been exhibited in Venice, London, Lisbon, Dresden, New York, Beijing. Amin is also a recipient of President’s Award for Pride of Performance-2006, the highest civil award of Pakistan.

