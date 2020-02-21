Sculptor Amin Gulgee delivers lecture at PNCA

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: A lecture by noted sculptor Amin Gulgee was held here at the National Art Gallery of the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA). Amin, the son of legendary artist Ismail Gulgee, also works in installation and performance. His creations and sculptures mainly in metal have been exhibited in Venice, London, Lisbon, Dresden, New York, Beijing. Amin is also a recipient of President’s Award for Pride of Performance-2006, the highest civil award of Pakistan.
