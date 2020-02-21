Japan embassy to hold karate workshop

ISLAMABAD: Japan embassy in collaboration with the Japan Karate Association of Pakistan will host a Karate Education Workshop on February 26 here at the Hamidi Hall of Pakistan Sports Complex, says a press release.

Ambassador of Japan Kuninori Matsuda will inaugurate the day-long worksh­op, which aims at promoting the game of karate among Pakistani people including younger generation.

Japan Karate Association of Pakistan will be holding this workshop under the title of ‘6th JK National Karate Camp’ and has invited sch­ool children and their club members to participate in the workshop.

In the presence of Shiina Katsutoshi, a leading Karate player and JKA official instructor, instructors of the Japan Karate Association of Pakistan from Peshawar, Sialkot and Lahore will share physical as well as mental training with the participants during the workshop.