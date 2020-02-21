Taylor first cricketer to play 100 int’ls in all three formats

WELLINGTON: Veteran New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor has dismissed talk of retirement as he approaches a unique career milestone in the opening Test against India starting Friday in Wellington.

The 35-year-old will become the first cricketer to play 100 internationals in all three formats of the game when the Black Caps take on Virat Kohli’s men at Basin Reserve. “It’s nice to start the club. I’m sure over the next few years, there’s going to be a lot more to join in,” Taylor told reporters. He admitted that retiring after last year’s Cricket World Cup had briefly crossed his mind, but now he’s not ruling out playing until the 2023 edition, if form and motivation remain intact.

“I still feel like I’m good enough and have a lot more to offer this team, both on and off the field,” he said. “I’m still as hungry as ever to score runs. I love playing cricket, first and foremost. It’s not a job.” Taylor demonstrated his hunger earlier this month, hitting an unbeaten century in the first one-day international against India that helped the Black Caps to a 3-0 series sweep over the visitors. He is New Zealand’s leading run scorer in Tests and ODIs, with 40 centuries across the two formats, more than any other Black Cap.

Taylor’s 14-year international career has had its rough spots, including two losing appearances in World Cup finals and being dropped as captain in 2012. Meanwhile, The notorious Wellington wind and a green wicket delayed team selections as New Zealand and India weighed up fickle conditions for the first Test on Thursday. India have confidence in their batting but captain Virat Kohli was deliberating how best to approach bowling at the New Zealand capital’s breezy Basin Reserve ground.

“Wind in this stadium more than any other in the world plays a massive, massive role,” Kohli said. New Zealand also departed from the usual practice of naming their team a day early as they ponder the state of the wicket.

Skipper Kane Williamson said a final decision would be made after a late inspection before Friday’s toss. Williamson indicated Kyle Jamieson would make his Test debut in place of Neil Wagner, who is on paternity leave, leaving New Zealand to choose between their one specialist spinner -- Mumbai-born Ajaz Patel -- and all-rounder Daryl Mitchell.

Wellington’s Basin Reserve traditionally offers a green strip which assists the quick bowlers early on, and supports spin later in the week. But Williamson detected a different feel this year. “It’s weighing up what will be the biggest threat from the options that we have... it’s a slightly different-looking surface than we’re used to,” Williamson said.

Groundsman Hagen Faith doubts there will be much in it for the spin bowlers. “From a perfect point of view we would like to see the spinners come into play but we’ve got a nice grass coverage out there and I’d be surprised to see any sort of drastic turn,” said Faith.