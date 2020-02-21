CM Murad Ali Shah asks newly inducted ASIs to serve people

The Sindh government has strengthened the Sindh police by equipping them with latest gadgets and weapons, providing them best training and ensuring that all the recruitment is made purely on merit.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said this on Thursday while speaking at a ceremony organised at the CM House to distribute 310 appointment letters to newly selected ASIs through the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC).

The CM said in the second phase more ASIs on the minority quota would be recruited shortly. “I am sure the newly appointed ASIs would serve the people of the province with honesty and dedication.”

He congratulated the newly inducted ASIs and said the people of Sindh needed best policing. “You have been selected purely on merit, therefore, you have to perform to the best of your abilities,” he said.

Shah also disclosed that there were more 6,000 vacancies of police constables in the Sindh police. He directed the police department to start the recruitment process to fill those vacancies.

He remarked that the recruitment process in the government service was so lengthy that the requisition of those ASIs was made in 2016 and in the end of 2019 their selection was announced, and in February 2020 they were being given their offer letters. “If this lengthy procedure is not simplified, the candidates would attain retirement age just after joining their service,” he said on a lighter note.