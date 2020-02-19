close
Wed Feb 19, 2020
Our Correspondent
February 19, 2020

Afridi wants to play key role for Multan

Sports

Our Correspondent
February 19, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi Tuesday said he continued to enjoy cricket as a player and wanted to play pivotal role for Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) campaign.

Talking to media on the sidelines of Sultans’ training camp, Afridi admitted he had to play important role for his team in an effort to perform well during their second season. “Being a senior member of the team I know I have an important role to play and that is what Multan Sultans’ management expects. I am working hard and hopefully would come up to the expectations.” Afridi added that he had no plans to become mentor of the team.

“That is not on my radar. I want to play my role as a player and justify my position. Captain Shan Masood and coach Andy Flower have a lot of expectations from me and I want to come up to their expectations.”

The all-rounder said he was happy to see Shan getting runs. “He has been in good form at domestic and international levels. That is very good sign for Multan Sultans chances in the PSL.”

