Ashiq Qureshi T20 Cup

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Our correspondent
LAHORE: Two more matches were decided in Ashiq Hussain Qureshi T20 Cup played at Shah Faisal Ground. Ch Sports beat Sparco Paints by 6 wickets. Sparco Paint 132/9 after 20 overs. Gul Khan 28, M Umer 19 and Arshad Naeem 31 Runs Not Out. Ch. Sports bowling Javaid Hafeez bowling well 5/26 and Zulfiqar Ali 2/17 wickets.
In reply Ch. Sports 133/4 after 15. 4 overs. Shahid Akram played well 59, Abid Sheikh 18 and Sheraz Butt 37 runs not out. Waleed Yaqoob and Irfan Dilshad were umpires and M Arif was the scorer.
In the second match Income Tax Senior beat Bostan Seniors by 34 runs. Income Tax Seniors 195/6 after 20 overs. Khurram Siddique 56, Asim Raza 45, M Younas 40 and Majid Ali 23 runs not out. Bostan Seniors bowling M Aslam 2/20 and Waqar Baig 2/48 wickets. In reply Bostan Seniors 161/9 after 20 overs. Zulfiqar Ali 43, Amjad Hussain 45 and Ashfaq Ahmad 23 runs. Income Tax Seniors bowling Qadeer Khan 3/35, Kashif Islam 3/28, Majid Ali 2/18.Saif Ullah and Adnan Rasheed were umpires and Sajid Usman was the scorer. Man of the match award went to Majid Ali.
Our correspondent
LAHORE: Two more matches were decided in Ashiq Hussain Qureshi T20 Cup played at Shah Faisal Ground. Ch Sports beat Sparco Paints by 6 wickets. Sparco Paint 132/9 after 20 overs. Gul Khan 28, M Umer 19 and Arshad Naeem 31 Runs Not Out. Ch. Sports bowling Javaid Hafeez bowling well 5/26 and Zulfiqar Ali 2/17 wickets.
In reply Ch. Sports 133/4 after 15. 4 overs. Shahid Akram played well 59, Abid Sheikh 18 and Sheraz Butt 37 runs not out. Waleed Yaqoob and Irfan Dilshad were umpires and M Arif was the scorer.
In the second match Income Tax Senior beat Bostan Seniors by 34 runs. Income Tax Seniors 195/6 after 20 overs. Khurram Siddique 56, Asim Raza 45, M Younas 40 and Majid Ali 23 runs not out. Bostan Seniors bowling M Aslam 2/20 and Waqar Baig 2/48 wickets. In reply Bostan Seniors 161/9 after 20 overs. Zulfiqar Ali 43, Amjad Hussain 45 and Ashfaq Ahmad 23 runs. Income Tax Seniors bowling Qadeer Khan 3/35, Kashif Islam 3/28, Majid Ali 2/18.Saif Ullah and Adnan Rasheed were umpires and Sajid Usman was the scorer. Man of the match award went to Majid Ali.