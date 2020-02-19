Ashiq Qureshi T20 Cup

Our correspondent

LAHORE: Two more matches were decided in Ashiq Hussain Qureshi T20 Cup played at Shah Faisal Ground. Ch Sports beat Sparco Paints by 6 wickets. Sparco Paint 132/9 after 20 overs. Gul Khan 28, M Umer 19 and Arshad Naeem 31 Runs Not Out. Ch. Sports bowling Javaid Hafeez bowling well 5/26 and Zulfiqar Ali 2/17 wickets.

In reply Ch. Sports 133/4 after 15. 4 overs. Shahid Akram played well 59, Abid Sheikh 18 and Sheraz Butt 37 runs not out. Waleed Yaqoob and Irfan Dilshad were umpires and M Arif was the scorer.

In the second match Income Tax Senior beat Bostan Seniors by 34 runs. Income Tax Seniors 195/6 after 20 overs. Khurram Siddique 56, Asim Raza 45, M Younas 40 and Majid Ali 23 runs not out. Bostan Seniors bowling M Aslam 2/20 and Waqar Baig 2/48 wickets. In reply Bostan Seniors 161/9 after 20 overs. Zulfiqar Ali 43, Amjad Hussain 45 and Ashfaq Ahmad 23 runs. Income Tax Seniors bowling Qadeer Khan 3/35, Kashif Islam 3/28, Majid Ali 2/18.Saif Ullah and Adnan Rasheed were umpires and Sajid Usman was the scorer. Man of the match award went to Majid Ali.