Murdered journalist laid to rest, colleagues condemn killing

SUKKUR: The funeral prayers of Aziz Memon, a private TV channel reporter in Mahrabpur, were offered on Monday and later he was laid to rest in a local graveyard of village Sallah Sahatto. The funeral was attended by a large number of people, including journalists and citizens coming from across Sindh and former Deputy Speaker National Assembly Syed Zafar Ali Shah and MPA Sarfaraz Shah. The case was not yet registered, while the police have detained Awais Qureshi, personal attendant and cameraman, suspecting of killing the journalist. Meanwhile, journalists across Sindh, including Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Mehrabpur, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Hyderabad and other cities took out protest rallies against the murder of Mehrabpur journalist Aziz Memon. The protesters appealed to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court to take suo motu of the incident and order concerned authorities to take action against the culprits.

Vice President Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, Lala Asad Pathan and others strongly condemned the killing of a local journalist and termed the incident terrorism. They said it seemed that Sindh was made a slaughterhouse for journalists after the murder of Aziz Memon, saying that it was a conspiracy to suppress the voices of people.