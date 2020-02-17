Indian naval personnel passed secrets after being honey trapped

NEW DELHI: Indian Navy sources said that 13 personnel have so far have been apprehended in the case and the probe has been widened to other suspected social media profiles of personnel.

A probe that was launched into an espionage case in the Indian Navy has widened as 13 Indian Navy personnel have been apprehended so far in the case. The Indian Navy personnel were caught leaking sensitive information on social media to enemy spies, reported foreign media on Sunday.

"Thirteen personnel have so far have been apprehended in the case and the probe has been widened to other suspected social media profiles of personnel who could have been in touch with Pakistani intelligence operatives," India Navy sources said. The case had started after a joint operation involving the Andhra Pradesh Police, Naval intelligence and central intelligence agencies arrested seven Navy personnel who have been allegedly involved in the espionage. The case is under investigation by the police authorities of Andhra Pradesh in which the Naval Intelligence is providing full cooperation.