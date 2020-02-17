close
Mon Feb 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
NR
News Report
February 17, 2020

Indian naval personnel passed secrets after being honey trapped

National

NR
News Report
February 17, 2020

NEW DELHI: Indian Navy sources said that 13 personnel have so far have been apprehended in the case and the probe has been widened to other suspected social media profiles of personnel.

A probe that was launched into an espionage case in the Indian Navy has widened as 13 Indian Navy personnel have been apprehended so far in the case. The Indian Navy personnel were caught leaking sensitive information on social media to enemy spies, reported foreign media on Sunday.

"Thirteen personnel have so far have been apprehended in the case and the probe has been widened to other suspected social media profiles of personnel who could have been in touch with Pakistani intelligence operatives," India Navy sources said. The case had started after a joint operation involving the Andhra Pradesh Police, Naval intelligence and central intelligence agencies arrested seven Navy personnel who have been allegedly involved in the espionage. The case is under investigation by the police authorities of Andhra Pradesh in which the Naval Intelligence is providing full cooperation.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan