Pakistan finish runners-up as India win World Strength Lifting

LAHORE: Pakistan team won one gold and four silver medals in the 8th World Strength Lifting & Incline Bench Press Men & Women Championship at Bangkok, Thailand.

India won championship while Pakistan were placed second and host Thailand ended third. Kyrgyzstan and Bangladesh were other participants. The Pakistani strength and power lifting team will return will return home on Monday after showing exceptional performance in their first ever international participation, informed Aqeel Javed Butt, President Pakistan Strength Lifting Federation. Pakistan’s Mohammad Faizan (95 kg) won gold medal in junior category while Miss Sehar Saleem (58 kg in senior category), Abid Khan (60kg in senior category), Captain Mohammad Azam (85kg in senior category) and Shehzad Gill (95kg) in Masters One category won silver medals.

Aqeel informed that in this self-financed tour and in their next international assignment, Pakistan will take part in the next championship to be held in Kyrgyzstan in 2021. The secretary further informed that Quaid-i-Azam National Championship will be held in December 2020 in Lahore, Due to coronavirus invited countries’ players participated in low number so Pakistani players were lucky to win medals.