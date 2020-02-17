close
Mon Feb 17, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 17, 2020

Missing minor girl found dead in Hangu

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 17, 2020

HANGU: A minor girl, who went missing a day earlier, was found killed in Sarukhel village in Thall tehsil on Sunday, police said.

Briefing the media, the In-charge of the Hangu Police Station Mujahid Hussain said that the victim, eight-year-old Madiha Bibi, went missing on Saturday evening and her relative searched her everywhere but did not find her.

He said that next day they found her bullet-riddled body in a deserted area of Sarukhel village, adding, the body was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Hangu for medico-legal formalities.

