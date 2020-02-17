Missing minor girl found dead in Hangu

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HANGU: A minor girl, who went missing a day earlier, was found killed in Sarukhel village in Thall tehsil on Sunday, police said.
Briefing the media, the In-charge of the Hangu Police Station Mujahid Hussain said that the victim, eight-year-old Madiha Bibi, went missing on Saturday evening and her relative searched her everywhere but did not find her.
He said that next day they found her bullet-riddled body in a deserted area of Sarukhel village, adding, the body was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Hangu for medico-legal formalities.
HANGU: A minor girl, who went missing a day earlier, was found killed in Sarukhel village in Thall tehsil on Sunday, police said.
Briefing the media, the In-charge of the Hangu Police Station Mujahid Hussain said that the victim, eight-year-old Madiha Bibi, went missing on Saturday evening and her relative searched her everywhere but did not find her.
He said that next day they found her bullet-riddled body in a deserted area of Sarukhel village, adding, the body was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Hangu for medico-legal formalities.