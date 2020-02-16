Kidnapped manager of pharmaceutical company recovered

PESHAWAR: The police have recovered the manager of a pharmaceutical company who was kidnapped from Hayatabad a few days ago.

This is the third incident of kidnapping from the provincial capital and second from Hayatabad in the last few days.

However, police remained successful in recovery of all the kidnapped people in these incidents.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Cantt Tasawwar Iqbal told reporters on Saturday that the police carried out an operation in Regi and recovered Sohaib Awan, the manager of the company.

He had been chained by the captives in a house, the official said.

The police arrested the alleged kidnappers Ajmal and his two sons Rahat and Amir and also recovered the vehicles of the company as well as two snatched rifles.

The incidents of kidnapping, especially those for ransom, has created scare among the locals.

Though the incidents of kidnapping for ransom had come to almost zero in the past few years, some incidents have been reported only recently.