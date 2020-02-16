Birds and locusts

There has been an increase in locust swarms attacking vegetation in Pakistan for a variety of reasons. Prominent among them is the decline of the native bird population, which acted as a check on the number of locusts and other pests. As the bird population continues to decline precipitously, it is highly likely that there will be more locust swarms in the coming years.

Pakistan needs to revive its bird population. One way to do so would be to place a moratorium on the hunting and exporting of birds, especially the large scale hunts conducted by wealthy Arab visitors. Bird sanctuaries where hunting is permanently banned are also recommended.

Dr Rohail Baseer

Peshawar