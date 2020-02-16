close
Sun Feb 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
February 16, 2020

Birds and locusts

Newspost

 
February 16, 2020

There has been an increase in locust swarms attacking vegetation in Pakistan for a variety of reasons. Prominent among them is the decline of the native bird population, which acted as a check on the number of locusts and other pests. As the bird population continues to decline precipitously, it is highly likely that there will be more locust swarms in the coming years.

Pakistan needs to revive its bird population. One way to do so would be to place a moratorium on the hunting and exporting of birds, especially the large scale hunts conducted by wealthy Arab visitors. Bird sanctuaries where hunting is permanently banned are also recommended.

Dr Rohail Baseer

Peshawar

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost