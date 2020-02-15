close
Sat Feb 15, 2020
February 15, 2020

World’s eminent academicians to attend AIOU moot on Tuesday

Islamabad

A
APP
February 15, 2020

Islamabad : World’s eminent academicians will attend a two-day international conferences on Research and Practices in Education, being held here on Tuesday.

It is being arranged by the Faculty of Education, Allama Iqbal Open University.

This will be the fifth such annual event that aimed at promoting research and new learning practices in the field of higher education. This is in line with recent initiatives taken by Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum to promote research cultural that is relevant to the country’s socio-economic needs.

