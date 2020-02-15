Govt to build five mother, children hospitals: minister

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that mother and child health is the government’s foremost priority and five new mother and children hospitals are being set up in Punjab to reduce child mortality.

Speaking at the 2nd International Pediatric Urology Conference organised by the Association of Pediatric Surgeons of Pakistan at Children’s Hospital here Friday, the minister said it was very important to provide healthy environment to children.

Children’s Hospital Dean Prof Dr Masood Sadiq, MD Dr Muhammad Salim, King Edward Medical University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, Prof Dr Ghulam Mujtaba, Prof Dr Imran Mushtaq from the UK, Prof Dr Mumtaz Ahmed, Prof Dr Mehmud Shaukat, Dr Chao, Dr Peter faculty members, renowned medical professionals and surgeons from across the country participated in the event.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that a lot of mothers lose their lives during birth related complications and the government is making the all-out effort to ensure the health and well-being of mother and child is well taken care of. The minister congratulated the organisers for holding such a successful event.

Seminar: An awareness seminar on safe and healthy food items was held at Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) here on Friday.

The seminar organised by the LCWU in collaboration with Punjab Food Authority (PFA) was aimed to create awareness among the students and faculty about healthy food. The speakers talked about the dangers of consuming adulterated food and also highlighted PFA’s efforts to control adulteration in the food industry across the province.