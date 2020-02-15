close
Sat Feb 15, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 15, 2020

LDA balloting

National

LAHORE: The second balloting of LDA City files for allocation of plot numbers was held on Friday. Some 308 files of different categories, that were issued after 1st balloting held on 30 November 2019, were numbered through computerised balloting. Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mahmood Ur Rasheed was the chief guest.

More From Pakistan