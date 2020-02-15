LDA balloting

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The second balloting of LDA City files for allocation of plot numbers was held on Friday. Some 308 files of different categories, that were issued after 1st balloting held on 30 November 2019, were numbered through computerised balloting. Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mahmood Ur Rasheed was the chief guest.
