Fri Feb 14, 2020
February 14, 2020

Two alleged terrorists killed in DI Khan

Peshawar

February 14, 2020

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The police claimed to have killed two alleged terrorists here on Thursday.

The sources said the CTD officials were conducting a search operation in Bagwani area when two alleged militants riding a motorbike opened fire on them. The encounter led to the killing of both them. The slain militants were identified as Naveed and Waqar. A wireless set, two pistols, four hand grenades and rounds were also recovered from the possession of the slain while the bodies were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital for autopsy.

The slain were wanted by the police in different terrorist acts including recent attack on police checkpost.

Regional Police Officer (RPO), Dera Range, Syed Muhammad Imtiaz Shah appreciated the action and affirmed commitment to eliminate crime by using all available resources.

