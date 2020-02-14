close
Fri Feb 14, 2020
February 14, 2020

Less talk

Newspost

 
February 14, 2020

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar recently proclaimed that those involved in artificial price hikes will face strict action. In the same vein Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, SAPM for Information and Broadcasting recently promised to take action against the mafias behind the price hikes. The government needs to shift away from promises, commitments and vision to practical actions in order to reduce the hardship of the people.

Dr Mohammad Saleem

Karachi

