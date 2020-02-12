close
Wed Feb 12, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 12, 2020

Four labourers killed, 11 hurt as boiler of factory explodes in Faisalabad

National

FAISALABAD. Four labourers were killed while 11 others sustained injuries when a boiler of a factory exploded on Sargodha Road on Tuesday.

Reportedly, the factory building collapsed when the boiler exploded and 15 workers who were busy working in the factory buried under the debris. As a result, Liaqat Ali, Irfan Masih, Muhammad Kashif and Abdur Razzaq were killed while 11 others sustained injuries and rushed to a hospital.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took notice of the sad incident and expressed his sympathies with the bereaved families of the victims.

The CM directed DCMuhammad Ali to conduct an inquiry into the incident and submit report to him. Later, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited the Allied Hospital where the injured factory workers are under treatment.

