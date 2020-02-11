Gays contact MPs, seek legal cover for homosexuality

ISLAMABAD: Gays have contacted parliamentarians (MPs) in order to get legal cover for homosexuality. Senator Ghous Niazi raised the issue of homosexuality in the Senate citing a column by senior journalist of Jang Group Hamid Mir. Niazi said some gay people had contacted parliamentarians to allow homosexuality and give it a legal cover. He said these people also contacted the Ulema but they remained quiet on this issue. He said the government should not take dictation from Europe on the issue.