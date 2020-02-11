Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Inglot to feature in New York Open

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his British partner Dominic Inglot are playing New York Open being held in New York from February 10-16. Aisam and Inglot, ranked 56th and 65th, respectively, are drawn against the wildcard American duo of Tommy Paul and John Isner in the first round of this ATP-250 event.
