Tue Feb 11, 2020
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2020

Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Inglot to feature in New York Open

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his British partner Dominic Inglot are playing New York Open being held in New York from February 10-16. Aisam and Inglot, ranked 56th and 65th, respectively, are drawn against the wildcard American duo of Tommy Paul and John Isner in the first round of this ATP-250 event.

