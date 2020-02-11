Workshop on philosophy and techniques for research held

Rawalpindi:Department of Economics, Fatima Jinnah Women University, Rawalpindi organised a workshop on “The Philosophy and Techniques for Quantitative Research” here on Monday at the university premises.

This workshop is the third one in the series of workshop organized every year by the Department of Economics, under the supervision of Vice Chancellor, FJWU to promote research. Dr. Bushra Yasmin, Coordinator of the workshop, introduced participants about the objective and content of the workshop. The Vice Chancellor, FJWU, Dr. Saima Hamid, welcomed the dignitaries and delivered her welcome address. She appreciated the efforts of the Department of Economics in arranging such training workshops for students and faculty members from various disciplines.

Keynote speaker was Prof. Dr. Ashfaq Hassan Khan, Principal and Dean, School of Social Sciences and Humanities, NUST Islamabad and Director General of NUST Institute of Policy Studies. Currently, He is also working as a member of Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council. In his keynote address on ‘Challenges faced by Pakistan’s Economy: A Quantitative Perspective’, Dr. Khan highlighted the importance of quantitative research techniques with specific relevance for policy making in developing countries like Pakistan.

Saqib Sherani, Head of Macro Economic Insights (Pvt) Ltd/ Former Economic Adviser of Ministry of Finance and Ex- Member Economic Advisory Council, was the guest speaker. Sherani talked about ‘Pakistan’s Data Regime: Overview, Gaps and Way Forward.’ In his presentation, he highlighted the existing gaps in data regime in Pakistan that obstruct the way towards effective policymaking. He also suggested a number of measures that can help effectively to use the data/evidence for macroeconomic modeling and policymaking. The inaugural session was followed by the sessions regarding the fundamentals of research and research process.