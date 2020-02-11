PCB to honour unsung heroes

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will be honouring the unsung heroes of the nation during Pakistan Super League 2020, which will mark the first instance of the league being held in Pakistan as a whole, says a PCB release.

PSL’s ‘Hamaray Heroes’ powered by Inverex will award Pakistanis for their achievements in the fields of education, art, culture, music, social work, social entrepreneurship, sports, technology and health.

The PCB invites the followers of the PSL to submit their nominations by filling out a form, available on the Pakistan Super League website. These individuals must have notable achievements for Pakistan with little to no recognition. The PCB will invite them to PSL matches over the course of the fifth edition, which runs from February 20 till March 22, to honour and recognise their accomplishments.

PCB Director (commercial) Babar Hamid said: “Pakistan has a rich legacy with many unsung heroes and we aim to honour some of them through this year’s PSL. We hope that this will also serve to inspire our youth to step forward and serve Pakistan.