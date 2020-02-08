close
Sat Feb 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 8, 2020

Board sends back Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports with objections

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
February 8, 2020

LAHORE: The medical board, constituted by the provincial government, has sent back the medical reports of former premier Nawaz Sharif to the Home Department with the objection of being incomplete.

The board, constituted to assess the health condition of the Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo, expressed its inability to evaluate the health situation, saying the medical reports sent by the Sharif family from London were incomplete and insufficient.

The board head informed the Punjab government that a meeting was held to examine the health reports of Nawaz Sharif, but failed to reach any conclusion as the reports were incomplete.

Through a letter, sent to the government, the board head said the reports about Nawaz Sharif’s cardiac function test, genetic testing, bone marrow tests, PET scan and platelets were missing.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus