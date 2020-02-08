close
Sat Feb 08, 2020
‘Cabinet not to allow Maryam Nawaz to go abroad’

February 8, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Friday claimed that the federal cabinet would not allow PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif to go abroad. Addressing a ceremony here, he said Nawaz Sharif’s sons and a daughter were already in London. He said the government faced no fear except price hike. 

“We have differences with allies and these will hopefully end. We have no reservations about Prime Minister Imran Khan, as he and the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar are working with us efficiently,” he said. The minister said he had reservations about Maryam going abroad. “I believe the federal cabinet will not allow Maryam Nawaz to go abroad.”

