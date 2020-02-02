Tobacco ads at shops banned

ISLAMABAD: The ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination issuing new guidelines on Saturday disallowed tobacco advertisement, promotion and sponsorship on all forums of print and electronic media in the country. According to a notification issued by the ministry, no tobacco or tobacco product advertisement, promotion and sponsorship will be allowed in print media including a newspaper, magazine, book, periodicals, or any printed publications, except as provided by the Federal Excise Rules 2005. Similarly, tobacco advertisement, promotion and sponsorship will not be allowed in cinema or theatre, includingmobile ormini cinema theatre, on television or radio including cable television or closed circuit television, through depiction of human or animal image or silhouette, through a poster or painting or banner made out of paper, plastic, cloth or screen display or electronic display any other material or by any other mean, at point of sale either inside or outside or any other place. The government also stopped tobacco advertisement and promotion through branding on clothes or garments including caps and useable items, through hard or soft on store board or fascia affixed or mobile at point of sale either inside or outside or any other place.