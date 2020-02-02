Gold rates remain unchanged

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market remained unchanged for the second consecutive day on Saturday.

The All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association data showed gold rates in the local market remained at the same level of Rs91,500/tola. Similarly, 10 gram gold price also remained unchanged at Rs78,446.

The international market too witnessed the same trend as that of the local market, as bullion prices stood firm at $1,580/ounce.

Jewellers claimed prices in the local market were trading Rs1,700/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.