close
Wed Jan 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 26, 2020

Tractor trolley taken away

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 26, 2020

TOBA TEK SINGH: Bandits Saturday snatched a sugarcane-laden tractor-trolley from its driver near Pirmahal on Saturday. According to police, Sajid Ali was driving the tractor-trolley towards Kamalia sugar mills on Pirmahal-Kamalia Road. When he reached near Bhuddan bus stop, three gunmen intercepted him and tortured him when he offered resistance. The bandits threw him in fields and drove the tractor-trolley towards an unidentified location. Pirmahal police are investigating.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan