Bannu Township residents threaten protest if demands not met

BANNU: The residents of Bannu Township on Saturday asked the government to resolve the problems being faced by them since long.

Speaking at a press conference, the Bannu Township Residential Committee president Hazrat Jamal, general secretary Naqibullah Khan and others said that heavy taxes were being imposed on the dwellers the of Bannu Township but there was no boundary wall, gas and electricity.

They alleged that the general condition of the sewerage, cleanliness, supply of water, power and gas had been deteriorated since the Project Director, Samar Gul, had taken over charge.

“We, the residents of the township, went to see the director to apprise him of the problems, but he flatly refused to meet us. On the contrary, he misbehaved with us and expelled us from the premises of his office,” Naqibullah said.

They said that the process of property transfer had started and for the purpose they had been asked to submit the paid utility bills along with the documents, adding, how they could submit the utility bills when there was no gas and no electricity.

“We have not refused to pay the bills but at least we should be provided with the basic needs,” Hazrat Jamal said. They said that the directors in other areas were carrying out welfare projects and schemes for the people while the Bannu Township was turning into ruins due to the indifferent attitude of the sitting director. They threatened to launch protest for the solution to their problems if the government did not take notice of the situation.