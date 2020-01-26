close
Wed Jan 29, 2020
Khalid Iqbal
January 26, 2020

Man killed in road accident

Islamabad

Khalid Iqbal
January 26, 2020

Rawalpindi:A man was killed and another was injured in a hit and run incident at Committee Chowk Underpass, Rescue 1122 told 'The News' here on Saturday.

The deceased identified as Sajid Majeed and his friend Bilal Hussain was riding a motorcycle when a speeding vehicle (HK-639) hit them and fled the scene. The rescue officials said Sajid Majeed who received head injuries died on the spot and was shifted to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) while Bilal Hussain was shifted to District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ).

According to eyewitnesses, the driver of vehicle hit a motorcycle at Committee Chowk Underpass. The motorcycle was wrecked completely in the collision resulting in death of rider on the spot. The driver was driving the vehicle recklessly and he could not control it and rolled over the motorcycle, the eyewitnesses said.

