Wed Jan 29, 2020
Our Correspondent
January 26, 2020

National IKO Matsushima Karate in Feb

Sports

LAHORE: The 23rd National IKO Matsushima Kyokushin Karate Championship will be held on February 8 and 9 at Lahore.

Atta Hussain Butt, President Pakistan Kyokushin Karate Organisation informed that teams from all over Pakistan have been invited for the championship and competitions will be held in weight categories of male under age 16yrs -20, -25, -30, -35, -40, -45kg.

Male seniors: -50, -55, -60, -65, -70, -75. —80, +80kg open and in female under age 16 yrs. —20, -25, -30, -35, -40, -45, -50, +50kg. Female seniors: - 50, -55, -60, -65, -70, +70kg.

All participants will be awarded certificates. Winners will get medals, certificates, gifts, souvenirs, Track suits or T-shirts. One player in each weight categories is required from all affiliated branches.

