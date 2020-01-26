Aussies clinch Olympic football qualification

BANGKOK: Australia have qualified for the 2020 Olympic Games men’s football tournament after beating 10-man Uzbekistan 1-0 in the AFC under-23 Championship 3rd place match.

A sensational Nicholas D’Agostino strike early in the second half ensured the Aussies reached their first Olympics since 2008.

Australia became the fourth Asian country to confirm its place at Tokyo 2020, joining AFC U23 finalists South Korea and Saudi Arabia, along with the host nation.

For the winner of this clash between the tournament’s losing semifinalists, a trip to Japan was significantly more valuable than the average consolation prize.

Australia thought they had opened the scoring in the fifth minute when D’Agostino outjumped Uzbek goalkeeper Abduvakhid Nematov and headed home from inside the six-yard box. But the referee ruled that Nematov had been impeded and the goal was chalked off.

Uzbekistan hit back when a flowing move ended with Jasurbek Yakshiboev curling a 20-yard shot just wide in the 17th minute. The Uzbeks were the more enterprising side for the remainder of the half, but they could not turn their attacking dominance into clear opportunities.

D’Agostino then stunned Uzbekistan when he put Australia ahead with an excellent solo effort two minutes into the second half.