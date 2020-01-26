Cleaner jailed for stealing Morocco king’s watches

RABAT: A Moroccan court has sentenced a cleaner to 15 years in prison for the theft of dozens of luxury watches belonging to King Mohammed VI, her lawyer said.

The 46-year-old woman worked in a royal household and the judgement was handed down overnight Friday to Saturday at a court in the Moroccan capital, Rabat. She was accused of having stolen 36 luxury watches. The woman initially had watches melted down and sold on to gold merchants, before starting to sell timepieces intact.

Another 14 people -- all men who traded gold or were intermediaries -- were sentenced to at least four years in prison after being found guilty of involvement in the affair. One, convicted as an accomplice of the woman, received 15 years.