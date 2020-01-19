Rana Sana has lost mental balance: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said after leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) left the country once again, Rana Sanaullah has lost his mental stability.

Commenting on statements by PML-N senior member Rana Sanaullah, she tweeted that, “Rana Sahab says that if Mian Sahab can go to home from hospital, then he can also go to a restaurant. So this means he can also straight away go to jail as well”. Once again, she pointed out that on fleeing party leadership out of the country, Rana Sanaullah had lost mental balance. Dr Firdous advised the senior PML-N leader to push for mid-term elections in the party on internal fighting in the leadership and added, “Your political credibility has eroded and the party leadership has fled the country silently”. She reminded PML-N leader that the case in which he had been granted bail, was pending and yet to be decided and asked him to focus on that. “You should pour scorn on your leadership instead of PTI government, which cheated the party workers yet again and played with their trust in them,” she emphasized. She said PML-N has lost political credibility as its top leadership has run away from the country. Advising Rana Sanaullah to concentrate on case against him, she said court has only granted him bail and the case was still pending. She said Rana instead of blaming the government, he should blast his party leadership which has once again betrayed its workers.