Jang Group played key role in implementing RTI Act: chief commissioner

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Commission has appointed the presidents and secretaries of district bar associations in the province as Right to Information envoys.

Chief Commissioner Mahboob Qadir Shah has said the heads of administrative departments cause hurdles to RTI. He urged lawyers to help the commission. During an awareness campaign in Bahawalpur Division on RTI, the commissioner said the Jang Group played a central role in implementing the RTI Act and making the Punjab Information Commission effective. He said that due to lack of resources, it was not possible to make people aware of the Act. He thanked Jang Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakilur Rahman as the Jang Group kept lofty journalistic values in view to make the government answerable to the public and make the Act effective.