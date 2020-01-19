Sindh’s request to transfer IG: Centre bars province from appointing acting IG

KARACHI: The federal government has categorically told the Sindh chief minister neither to unilaterally remove the IG nor appoint any officer in "acting capacity" while the request to transfer the IG is reviewed.

Responding to the Sindh government request for transferring IG Kaleem Imam, the Cabinet Secretariat Establishment Division on Saturday reminded the provincial government that the transfer and posting of Provincial Police Officer (PPO)/Inspector General of Police (IGP) is only made by the federal government in consultation with the provincial government under the Inter-Provincial Agreement of 1993. The cabinet secretary informed the Sindh government that any Additional Inspector General of Police cannot be appointed in an acting capacity to look after the charge of the post. A stop-gap arrangement, however, can only be made in consultation with the competent authority if it decides to transfer Dr Kaleem Imam.

The secretary reminded Sindh government that while the competent authority reviews the Sindh government's request to transfer the IG, the incumbent officer shall continue to discharge his duties and he cannot be unilaterally repatriated in line with the established procedures.

Earlier on Jan 16, the Sindh government formally requested the federal government to transfer the incumbent IG and for posting a new BPS 21 officer as a replacement. Referring to the cabinet's recommendations, the Sindh government cited failure to control crime rate, willful insubordination and deliberate attempts to embarrass the government as major reasons for repatriating IG Sindh, Kaleem Imam.