Chronic liars

Lying during a briefing given to the big bosses has become a commonplace practice in several public-sector organizations. Many persons who are placed in authority positions always lie about official matters. These habitual liars in authority positions are so shrewd, crafty and cagey that it becomes too difficult to prove and reveal their deceptions.

How can organizational governance and efficiency be improved when liars are placed in authority positions? Is there not any law in this land to penalize dishonest conduct? It is apt to quote Imam Ali (AS) who once said, “Be cautious of lies, big or small, seriously or in jest, for if a man tells a small lie, he will have the audacity to tell a big lie.”

Hashim Abro

Islamabad