People are talking about

—- the rejection of the axle load management policy devised by the government, by traders and transporters with the excuse that it would cause a rise in the price of commodities. People say this is a flimsy excuse and their attitude is shameful as they are unconcerned about the damage to roads and highways due to overloading and, in consequence, the loss incurred by the government, as long as they can carry on business as usual and fill their coffers.

—- the decision taken by the Kite Association to go ahead and celebrate Basant despite the ban by the government, saying it is a traditional festival and part of cultural activities. People say questioning the ban is their right since it is unfair to punish the majority because of the minority who break the law, as there is a lack of entertainment for the general public - but they should go about it by legal means and not in defiance.

—- the shocking news of how cases of corruption in all departments, both on the federal and provincial level, are surfacing as investigations take place and what a sad commentary it is about the moral mindset of those who indulge in this practice of stealing from the national exchequer. People say the recent revelation of hundreds of ‘ghost’ schools and ‘dubious’ employees is shameful and an indication that even the education of future generations is comprised because of greed.

—- the many cases of death by gas suffocation that are reported and how the government and the gas authorities need to launch a public service awareness message on all media to make the public realise the dangers of using gas, especially cylinders, without proper precautions. People say poor quality cylinders which are kept inside the house are not safe but even educated persons ignore the warning and the case of damage done to a restaurant in the capital is a case in point.

—- the ‘strike’ culture that has been adopted even by professional persons to press for their demands and how it is a negation of the oath they have taken when they begin their professional career. People say there are better ways to protest and public service professionals, such as medical and legal persons, should not use tactics that make the citizens of the country suffer, especially those persons who are underprivileged and cannot afford to use private facilities.

—- the information that there is a very simple method for helping patients, especially children, recover from pneumonia and that is to blow bubbles with a straw in a glass of plain water, without soap. People say this practice is followed in hospitals in developed countries and has proved effective, so medical personnel need use this method as well as inform their older patients and parents to do it regularly if they are at home.

—- the distribution of free food at a hospital in the capital and how it is a great step to help those who cannot afford the luxury of two meals a day but the plan needs to be rethought, as knowing the mindset of the populace, even the well to do, to be free loaders - the BISP scandal is an example - it will surely be misused. People say there should be a system whereby only the really needy or out of job persons benefit from this scheme. — I.H.