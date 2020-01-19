Sadiq pledges to make London carbon neutral by 2030

LONDON: Sadiq Khan has pledged to make London carbon neutral by 2030, if he is re-elected as the city’s mayor.

Khan said he is “really excited” to reveal his Green New Deal for the capital, which will also look at improving air quality and providing better access to green space. He was first elected as the city’s mayor in 2016, following on from now-Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

In a tweet on Friday evening, Khan said: “Really excited to be pledging to deliver a Green New Deal for London if I am re-elected on 7 May. My Green New Deal will focus on cleaning up our air, improving access to green space and sets an ambitious new target to be carbon neutral by 2030.”

In a speech to the Fabian Society’s new year conference on Saturday, Khan is expected to mark himself out as the candidate capable of closing London’s inequality gap while making the city a greener place to live.

“Some may say that a 2030 target isn’t achievable but I say we can’t afford not to try,” he will say. “This is a matter of social justice because it’s the poorest communities that are being hit hardest. My plans will help to address the inequality that exists in our city and create the green jobs and industry that can sustain our communities in the future.

“We are at a critical moment in history - our planet is burning, towns across our country are flooding and thousands of Londoners are dying prematurely because of our filthy air. “Our capital needs a mayor who will ensure it is fit for future generations and work to make London the greenest city in the world. Appearing to dismiss competition from Independent candidate Rory Stewart, Khan is expected to describe the mayoral contest as a “two-horse race between me and the Tory candidate”.

He will also accuse his Conservative opponent Shaun Bailey of “shamefully seeking to defend his Government’s failure to meet its climate and air pollution obligations and delay taking the action we need”.

Firmly setting out his stall in the campaign, he will vow to “defend our values of fairness, equality and sustainability and take bold action not only to address the crisis we face, but support green jobs, skills and businesses”.