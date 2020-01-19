Lahore Chamber, LCWA sign deal

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and the Lahore Council for World Affairs (LCWA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly work for the cause of trade, industry and economy, a statement said on Saturday.

According to the signed document, Lahore Council for World Affairs will offer consultation services for organising single-country or regional trade exhibitions / festivals, food festivals and other economic activities in Lahore, it added.

LCWA will offer its advice and expertise in the promotion of exports by members of LCCI to foreign countries through the organisation of trade delegations to and from those countries.

It can also use its expertise in attracting foreign investment for economic projects through investment promotion activities in Lahore and abroad.

The Lahore Council for World Affairs will organise short orientation courses for LCCI member delegations proceeding to foreign countries for trade and investment promotion purposes, it said.

This would equip the delegation members to interact meaningfully with their overseas counterparts / partners.

LCWA is also in a position to offer expert legal advisory services to the LCCI members on external trade and investment-related disputes and issues, it added.