Boy’s tortured body found

LAHORE : A tortured body of a 14-year-old boy was found in the limits of Nishtar Colony police on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Adeel, son of Ghulam Haider of Al-Mustafa Colony, Kot Lakhpat. The victim went to a local mosque on January 9 but did not turn up.

Passersby spotted the tortured body of the victim and informed police. Body was removed to morgue.

IG: The inspector general of police, Punjab, visited Sahiwal Police Lines and issued various directions to the officers concerned.

He said the constabulary on field duty was the face of Punjab Police so the officers should improve the performance of the force by effective supervision. Action against the cops responsible for custodial deaths or torture should be treated according to the zero-tolerance policy. Crackdown to arrest proclaimed offenders, land grabbers and drug peddlers should be speeded up, he said. Latest investigation modules, geo-fencing and forensic science should be used to improve the investigation, the IG directed the officers. He also laid a floral wreath on Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered fateha there.

Emergency officers: The Punjab Emergency Service director general appreciated the district emergency officers of Chiniot and Rahim Yar Khan for taking unique initiatives to promote safety culture. Chairing a conference of district emergency officers (DEOs) at Rescue Headquarters at Thokar Niaz Baig on Saturday, the Rescue 1122 DG also congratulated the teams of Vehari, Layyah and Sheikhupura districts on becoming the top three teams of the third National CERTs Challenge 2019.