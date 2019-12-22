close
Tue Dec 24, 2019
AFP
December 22, 2019

‘I have to earn new deal,’ insists Pep Guardiola

Sports

AFP
December 22, 2019

MANCHESTER: Pep Guardiola insists he still has to earn a new contract at Manchester City despite winning five major trophies in the past two seasons.

City are keen for Guardiola to commit to a deal beyond the current one that ends in 2021.

But, in the midst of a frustrating season that sees City trailing Premier League leaders Liverpool by 14 points, the 48-year-old says there is no rush to agree an extension, partly because performance will be a factor in his future.

“I have one more year and always I have to deserve to extend my contract,” Guardiola told reporters on Friday.

“Managers, we have to get results. At this club you have to win. In football, we spoke about this, the situation changed a lot, managers today, even in this country, they change a lot.

“In just four or five months, how many managers have been sacked? So that’s why we have to be patient and do our job.

“We still have a lot of time. So we have patience, we have an incredible relationship with the board, with the people who decide.”

