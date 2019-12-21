Scorers happy with revival of cricket in the country

KARACHI: Scorers on Friday were very happy with the revival of Test cricket in Pakistan, saying, it will now help them lead life with more contentment.

“It’s a huge blessing that after ten long years Test cricket has been revived as it will now help us earn some money for our family which suffered a lot during the last ten years because of no international cricket in Pakistan,” a scorer told ‘The News’ on the sideline of the second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka here at the National Stadium.

As many as four scorers of Karachi are covering the Test match. Each scorer will earn Rs 50,000 each, which scorers said would help them a lot. “We are being given Rs 50,000 for one Test and an increase is expected in future,” a scorer added.

“During the last ten years we mostly relied on Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and other local competitions but now international cricket and then the Pakistan Super League (PSL) which will now be held on home soil, will further help us improve our standard of living,” the scorer said.

A scorer is also given Rs 24,000 for covering a four-day match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. He was of the opinion that they had become rusty due to no international cricket on home soil.

“We had turned rusty due to no international cricket but thanks God good days are now ahead,” he said. With the PSL to be held solely on home soil this season, scorers will be able to get ample matches and that would supplement their earnings manifold.