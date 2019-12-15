‘Mega development plan for Peshawar soon’

PESHAWAR: Adviser to Prime Minister on Establishment Muhammad Shahzad Arbab on Saturday said that a mega development plan would be unveiled for the development of the provincial capital.

According to a handout, he was talking to reporters after holding a Khuli Kutchehry here. Shahzad Arbab said that all the MNAs and MPAs from Peshawar would be included in the Peshawar Development Plan. Under the proposed plan, he said that the health, education, infrastructure projects would be carried out besides introducing a traffic plan for Peshawar.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched “Ihsaas Programme” at the cost of Rs180 million for the uplift of the poor masses.

About 137 projects were included in the programme for the poor for their education, health, business and scholarships, Shahzad Arbab said. He added that there were lots of job opportunities in the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco).

Member National Assembly Arbab Sher Ali, MPA Pir Fida Muhammad, GM Taj Ali Khan, CEO Pesco Engr Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan, DG PDA Zafar Ali Shah and DC Peshawar Muhammad Ali Asghar were also present on the occasion.