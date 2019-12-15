Plane used for prisoner, says Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Adviser to Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that PM Imran Khan is hurdle in the way of loot of opposition.

She said inquiries are underway in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the political prisoner for whom special plane was used.

Talking to the media in Sialkot, she said that giving a deadline regarding the prime minister by Maulana Fazlur Rehman is reflection of his negative thinking. She said Maulana Fazl has failed in his mission and public has rejected him. People have seen sick face of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif while flying abroad, she said.

She said custodians of law have trampled the law under their feet and strict action will be taken against those found responsible. She said the government has decided to bring a law for the protection of doctors and paramedic staff.

She said the previous government had derailed economy but now it is heading towards improvement under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. She said positive reports are coming related to economy at the international level.

While criticising PML-N spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb, she said Maryam Aurangzeb is bent upon proving her negative claims. Owing to ignorance, she is misleading the people. The court had granted bail to Nawaz on humanitarian grounds. She said when he went abroad then all the public had seen his face.

Talking about the PIC attack, she said those who are protectors of law unfortunately took law into their hands. She said attack on PIC was regretful. There is no room for such incident in a civilised society.

She said the government will take action according to the law. She said the government has decided to bring law for the protection of paramedic staff and doctors. —Online