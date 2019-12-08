Four bikers killed in Sargodha accidents

SARGODHA: Four people were killed in different road accidents in Bhalwal and Dullewala police limits.

Abdul Jabbar Shakir (25), a resident of village Dullewala, along with his companion Ehsanullah (26) was on way when a recklessly driven tractor-trolley hit his motorbike near Pakki Canal. As a result, both Abdul Jabbar and Ehsanullah died on the spot. Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies to a hospital.

In another incident, a speeding vehicle hit to death two motorcyclists Mumtaz and Taeed Shah of Chak 3/NB near Chak 11, Adda. The police have registered separate cases.

5.735kg hashish seized: Police on Saturday arrested nineteen accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

A police spokesman said that on the directions of DPO Ammara Athar, teams of different police stations during crackdown on drug peddlers and criminals in their jurisdictions, arrested 19 drug pushers and criminals and recovered 5.735kg hashish, seven pistols, three guns and a rifle from their possession. They were identified as Piran Ditta, Waqas, Aitzaz Ahsan, Babar, Ahsan, Shahbaz, M Arshad, Atif, Mehboob, Ghulam Abbas, Zeeshan and others. Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

Five murder accused acquitted: Shahpur Additional Sessions Judge Sikandar Javed acquitted five accused in a murder case registered with Shahpur Sadr police station.

The accused, Ali Hasnain, a resident of village Gujranwali, along with his four accomplices Waqar, Parvez, Iftikhar and Muntazir had allegedly murdered their opponent Zahidullah Bhatti.